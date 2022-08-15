Three strikers on the pitch to exploit muscles, inches and a sense of goal: what happened against Lecce from emergency to luxury solution?

More than a move of despair, call it an emergency solution. On Saturday night in Lecce, Inter ended the game with all its strikers on the pitch: that’s okay, given that they wanted to win on their debut against an opponent who was decidedly within reach. But the novelty is not so much linked to the “all in” in the final minutes, as what happened before Correa’s entry. For 28 minutes Inzaghi left three strikers on the field, something never seen in these parts: the Lu-La plus Dzeko, to exploit muscles, inches and a sense of goal. In short, maximum power to try to bring down the Lecce bunker. And the results, in fact, have been seen.

Devastating power – Inzaghi himself explained it at the end of the game: “When you are lucky enough to have Dzeko and Lukaku in the area, you have to exploit them. And for the others they are problems ”. The field proved him right, also because from that moment Inter have totally changed the way they attack the opposing area. He put aside the slow and sterile phrasing in the middle of the field, immediately going vertically to try to hurt, or at most looking for the outside for a tense cross, with Dumfries and Dimarco in the evening of grace. The connection work was entrusted to Lautaro, for physical and technical qualities the only one of the three who could guarantee Inzaghi not only the quality in the plays in the middle of the field, but also the step and the leg to press and retrieve balls in the center. . And the Bull did not seem too out of context in that position either, with some good game changes from before and the possibility of surprisingly entering the area, in front of the goal, on the crosses that were raining heavily in the Lecce area. See also The 5 concerns of Diego Cocca with the Atlas to face the return of the final against the León

At the studio – As mentioned, the solution was an emergency one, it is difficult to think that Simone – with a very deep squad rich in quality in every role – could think of proposing it.

with continuity. But it is a luxury alternative, a heavy joker to carry in your pocket, especially in the most closed races and against opponents perched in the penalty area. “We will be able to see them again other times” Inzaghi commented, keeping alive the possibility of relying on the tridentone not only for emergencies. Maybe, with the top form, it could be an intriguing idea, but always during the race.

August 15, 2022 (change August 15, 2022 | 16:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inzaghi #Tridentone #solution #LuLa #più #Dzeko #closed #defenses