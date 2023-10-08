There is disappointment due to too many drops in tension after the lead: the coach will talk about it with the senators when they return, the problems are both mental and physical

Filippo Conticello

The second stop in the championship, with several points in common with the first, causes concern for Inter starting from the club down to the coach. From Sassuolo to Bologna, the hot topics at the Nerazzurri in five points.

1) The plan — Never again. Also because, if this were not the case, any idea of ​​a number two star would be dismissed. Inter console themselves with the calendar, 30 days to go, but the shock draw with Bologna has affected everyone: from Inzaghi fuming with anger, to the players and the club. Yesterday disappointment and concern were the same as the night before because the 5 points lost in two games could really be “bloody”, as Simone said. In short, we can glimpse the specter of two years ago, when the Devil’s title was facilitated by the Nerazzurri harakiri. For this reason, Inzaghi will focus even more on concentration, which must be kept high regardless of his rival. The break helps to reorganize ideas, but Simone will only be able to renew the championship agreement upon his return, between Thursday 19th and Friday 20th: the plan is to speak with the senators on those days. See also Real Madrid begins to accuse the lack of rotation... and PSG approaches

Regenerating motivation, that's the key. If Inter showed everyone the same bad face seen against Milan and Benfica, they could already book the tricolor stitching and new star on the shirt. The problem, however, is of ancient origin, it was born in 2021. The points squandered against the medium-small teams weigh on the team's progress: 10 in Inzaghi's first season which ended with the AC Milan championship, while in 2022-23 the great waste is staff, even 21. Against less noble rivals, Simone's team perhaps has its nose in the air and seems convinced that it can win only thanks to technical and physical superiority. In short, a bit of presumption to be swept away also because, as the staff gathered in the secret rooms agreed, this team knows how to get its hands dirty in the provinces: the Empoli and Salerno matches are the model. In the first case the Nerazzurri won with practicality, in the second with a bit of resistance before spreading.

At the end of the first half against Sassuolo, the illusory flash of Dumfries: "It will be a quiet evening", everyone at San Siro thought. Then in the second half Mimmo Berardi had turned the game around like it was an omelette: super assists and goals. Even at the end of the first half against Bologna, Inter governed with serenity: flashes from Acerbi and Lautaro, and the Emilian penalty seemed just an unsolicited gift. Then in the second half there was another defensive mess and a painful draw. In both cases, a deserved lead was thrown away after the break. Managing the Nerazzurri's lead is one of the problems to bring to the table during and after the break. Inzaghi and the club are however convinced that there are no strictly technical reasons behind it: it is true that the team is not used to being attacked and suffers if oxygen is taken away from them, but the problem is only mental. With a "connected" team, even 1-0 would be enough.

Especially when seen against the light compared to that practiced profitably by Milan, the management of rotations in the last week did not seem so happy. The match against Bologna came five days after the pitched battle with Benfica, where the effort had been enormous: from Bastoni to Barella via Thuram, some Nerazzurri players who had given everything would have needed a few more minutes on the bench. And instead, also counting on the upcoming break, Inzaghi copied and pasted the Cup lineup, and saw his energy fade (and his attention wane) as time passed. Beyond the hole in the offensive department, widened by Arna's knockout, in all other sectors Inter were built to allow large rotations. This is why the club is convinced of a very simple concept: only by seriously believing in a "scientific" turnover, which keeps up to 16 outfield players in, will the team be able to always be fresh. Without this foresight it would be bold to think of holding up every 3 days.

The changes from role to role – winger for winger or midfielder for midfielder – are not always saving, in fact in some cases the opposite is more likely to happen. It's true that in Salerno a triple substitution of this type had brought three points (here's an example of what Micki and Lautaro can do if they enter the match rested…) but, when the team is down, perhaps something else would be needed. And it is precisely in the run-up against the two Emilian teams that we saw the resounding absence of a plan B, of an alternative project in the event of a disadvantage. The 3-5-2 will also be Inzaghi's safe haven, a formation perfected over the years, but why not risk an extra strike to get back on track? Among other things, the only time Sanchez played as an attacking midfielder behind Thu-La was the comeback against Real Sociedad: the club knows that it wasn't a coincidence.