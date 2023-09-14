One brought Inter back to the Champions League final after 13 years, the other dragged Napoli to their historic third scudetto: these feats earned Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti the nomination for “The Best Fifa Football Awards 2023” in the category coaches. The two coaches, the only Italians present in all categories, will face the favorite Pep Guardiola, winner of the treble with his Manchester City, Xavi, who regained La Liga with Barcelona, ​​and Ante Postecoglu, current Tottenham coach. Voting for the award, now in its ninth edition, is open, and the international jury is made up of captains and coaches of the national teams, journalists and fans from all over the world registered on Fifa.com, who will be able to express their opinions by October 6th.