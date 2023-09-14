The Inter coach and the current Italy coach are among the finalists in the coaching category. Among the players, Kvara, Osimhen and Brozovic. Voting until October 6th
One brought Inter back to the Champions League final after 13 years, the other dragged Napoli to their historic third scudetto: these feats earned Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti the nomination for “The Best Fifa Football Awards 2023” in the category coaches. The two coaches, the only Italians present in all categories, will face the favorite Pep Guardiola, winner of the treble with his Manchester City, Xavi, who regained La Liga with Barcelona, and Ante Postecoglu, current Tottenham coach. Voting for the award, now in its ninth edition, is open, and the international jury is made up of captains and coaches of the national teams, journalists and fans from all over the world registered on Fifa.com, who will be able to express their opinions by October 6th.
the football players
Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are both present in the group of 12 players who will compete for the “The Best FIFA Men’s Player” award: the Neapolitan golden couple will face Leo Messi, reigning champion, six players from last year’s tyrant City season, including obviously Haaland, then Mbappe, Declan Rice and former Inter player Marcelo Brozovic. Among the goalkeepers there is another former Nerazzurri player, André Onana, who will keep Courtois, Ederson, ter Stegen and Bounou company. The Women’s World Cup played a role in the 16 nominations for the best player category, with Aitana Bonmatì leading a quartet of Spanish candidates, including Jennifer Hermoso. For female coaches, the 2021 and 2022 award winners – Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman – are among the quintet nominated in that category.
