There was no doubt that Mancini and Mihajlovic would make great coaches. For the technical qualities, of course, but also for their extraordinary personality, the ability to be leaders. But that Lazio – led by Eriksson – was evidently a real training ground for technicians. In which Simone Inzaghi and Sergio Conceiçao also grew up, who will meet again in an eighth of the Champions League. A well-deserved goal for two former footballers who, at the time, seemed more like soloists than conductors.