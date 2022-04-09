The Inter coach after the victory over Verona: “We needed to follow up on the match in Turin. De Vrij shouldn’t be serious, let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

Here it is, finally, the first row of two league successes of this 2022, for Inter. The feeling is that the removal of this taboo also means the final exit of the Nerazzurri from the crisis: “It is an important signal to give continuity – the words of Inzaghi at the end of the match – it was necessary to follow up on the match in Turin”.

Beyond the difficulties – The coach smiles at Giuseppe Meazza’s clear success: “We had prepared well for this match because we knew about the strength of Verona, which came from an excellent streak. We played very well in the first half, while in the second we managed the match.” . The bad thoughts are now behind us, with two victories to his credit: “In the last matches the results had not arrived and the head was heavy, periods like this are understandable.” Inter’s journey, from Inzaghi’s inauguration to today, is certainly convincing and the player from Piacenza does not fail to remember the starting point: “When I arrived I was aware of the difficulties, but the club absolutely did not want to give up despite the necessary sacrifices. . Trust in this team has never failed, I know how hard we work and I also know that at Inter it is normal to receive criticism from time to time. “ See also Alvarez South American player of 2021: 20 million is coveted by many

The singles – Inzaghi does not like to talk about individualities, but in the post-match he explains two moves. The first, relating to the initial formation: “Dimarco has very important characteristics and in Naples he had done well, while Bastoni came from a tour de force. I have the obligation to make the choices and we assessed that it was a game in which Dimarco would have served. “The choice of advancing Perisic in attack when replacing Correa is also interesting:” Gosens is growing and has need to play to find playing time. It wasn’t fair, however, to give up Perisic at that moment and Correa was starting to run badly after taking a blow. “Finally, De Vrij’s condition:” he He had a fatigue in his flexor and it shouldn’t be anything serious, but we cross fingers “.

April 9 – 8:44 pm

