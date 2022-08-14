At Via del Mare the coach changed form twice, ending the game with as many as four forwards on the field: the goal in the 95th minute was not accidental

Against Lecce, on the seasonal debut, there was no way to draw. The return of Romelu Lukaku, the lightning goal in 82 seconds and the initial domination then canceled by the diagonal of Assan Ceesay and the yellow and red competition. At Via del Mare Simone Inzaghi decided to do everything to avoid a stumbling block on his debut and, step by step, he orchestrated the assault of the final minutes, in which the goal seemed to be able to arrive on every action. It could have happened or not, but in the end Denzel Dumfries came out of nowhere with time out and proved his coach right. Which, in a certain sense, recalled the tactical forcing of José Mourinho in search of comebacks in extremis. See also Lautaro against Theo. Insults and the yellow of the spit. Now the Bull risks disqualification

Set up – The first – double – move of the Piacenza coach comes in the 57th minute, in a moment of the match in which the hosts are playing driven by the enthusiasm of the equalizer. We need a clear change of direction and so here are two substitutions from the bench: Robin Gosens and Marcelo Brozovic come out, triggering two slips. Alessandro Bastoni goes to occupy his box from the left arm of the defense pushing Federico Dimarco to the full range, while Hakan Calhanoglu dresses as a director and leaves the midfielder slot to Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The 3-5-2 remains, fresh forces enter and Inzaghi prepares for the coup.

To serve – Ten minutes pass, the clock announces the 67 ‘and two other Nerazzurri tread the field of Via del Mare: Dumfries for Matteo Darmian is a classic role-by-role rotation, while Edin Dzeko instead of Calhanoglu captures the attention. Change of form, we move on to the trident. Mkhitaryan remains in the median with Nicolò Barella to form a midfield at 4, while the Bosnian joins Romelu Lukaku with the support of Lautaro Martinez, a step back. The music begins to change and the 3-5-2 dogma is sacrificed on the three-point altar. See also Dani Alves and the bomb in the transfer market

Enjoy – Minute 88, time is running out and Wladimiro Falcone continues to wear the superhero cloak. Inzaghi then decides to do without Milan Skriniar – who does not take the substitution well – and moves on to an unprecedented four-man defense by lowering Dumfries and Dimarco. Joaquin Correa enters and the line-up appears a visionary 4-2-4. Too unscrupulous? Probably yes, if it weren’t for the fact that there are less than two minutes to go, plus recovery. The forcing Inter becomes even more suffocating and, when the time is up, the Dutchman hit the abdomen which is worth the victory at the debut. There is luck and timing in the flicker of 2-1, but also the front-wheel drive of a coach who has inserted all the forwards available and has given his team a mandate to attack the Giallorossi area. It is only the first day of Serie A, but the impression is that Inzaghi has prepared an Inter ready for anything this month, even at all-in to Mourinho, with a much more varied squad beyond the 11 loyalists. See also MotoGP | Bagnaia: "The hull of the GP22 helps us along the way"

August 14 – 17:13

