Simone Inzaghi protests immediately after the match in Monza. The 3-1 goal disallowed by Acerbi due to an alleged foul by Gagliardini on Marì (referee Sacchi admitted the mistake to the Inter players at the end of the match) ultimately cost Inter two points. “We are very angry, on Acerbi’s disallowed goal we saw a whistle that makes you angry after 5 years of Var. It is an unacceptable mistake. There are two Monza players who trip over each other (Marì and Izzo). All this, added to the Lautaro’s post and other situations, he took away a victory from us and we wouldn’t be here talking about a draw. There is a lot of regret in me and in the management, we also had the problems of Calhanoglu and Barella”. Inter are not there and now officially expect the referee to be stopped.

TOO MANY GOALS

Inzaghi then analyzes the problems in the defensive phase: “It is a fact that we have conceded away goals for 13 consecutive games, in fact we concede too much. I have not yet reviewed the actions of Monza’s goals. On the first goal we tripled and conceded the insertion into the defense lined up. We had to do better. This is a draw that slows us down but that must make us go forward stronger than before, with the awareness of having been penalized tonight. Now we have to look at one match at a time, try to win as much as possible without making tables. Unfortunately we lost points at the start and now we have to try to win games like tonight’s, which was well within our reach”.