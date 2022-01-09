Lazio in the first leg are the only ones to have beaten the Nerazzurri, who have since taken off and are hunting for a new record

For the three points and much more. Inter, which aims to continue the solitary race to the top of the standings, perhaps also increasing the advantage accumulated over the direct rivals, finds on its path that Lazio against which so far the only seasonal knockout has arrived, last October 16 at the Olimpico. It does so with the soul of someone who aims to take revenge to chase away that bitter taste left by a cursed evening. But also with the awareness and conviction of those who learned the lesson from that disappointment, finding the key to making the leap in quality. The San Siro match is the best opportunity to boost the ranking and boost morale and self-esteem in one fell swoop.

THE TURNING POINT – In fact, many things have changed since that October 16. Small tricks, which however have produced sensitive effects. Filed away bitterness and disappointment for an objectively unfair result compared to the values ​​expressed in the field, Inzaghi clearly identified the leaks that emerged that contributed to that slip, managing to minimize the risk margins without affecting the markedly offensive attitude instilled in the team from day one. After that knockout, gained despite the initial advantage and an hour of clear overpower, Inzaghi worked on movements and positions, from corrections on preventive markings to a slightly lower center of gravity. The rest – as confirmed in the visit to the Gazzetta – was done by the newfound concentration at maximum levels. The Nerazzurri have thus combined the essential solidity to fight at the top with the sparkling game expressed since the first day.

GEAR CHANGE – As often happens in these cases, it is the numbers that act as a litmus test, once again a faithful reflection of a decisive and tremendously effective change of gear since that fateful October 16. Suffice it to say that in the first eight days, up to the Olimpico knockout, Inter had 17 points (average of 1.9), with 23 goals scored and 11 conceded (well more than one per game), in addition to a gap in the standings respectively by seven points over the first (Napoli) and five over the second (Milan). In the following 11 days, the Nerazzurri instead collected 29 points (average increase to 2.6) thanks to 26 goals scored and just four conceded, enough to conquer the top of the standings with an advantage of one point over Milan and six over the Azzurri despite one game less.

RECORD IN BARREL – Adding pepper to the San Siro match is the new personal best that the Nerazzurri are chasing after those already signed in the first half of the season. The seventh consecutive clean sheet victory is at stake against Lazio, a goal so far never achieved except between January and March 1971, but thanks to a mix of wins and draws. Without considering the match postponed by Dall’Ara, recent tradition also says that the first outing of the year brings good results to the Nerazzurri coach, unbeaten on the previous five occasions on the Lazio bench (4 wins and 1 draw). The Nerazzurri have not lost at home in 26 games, a high encouraging figure. But in front of them they will find their worst enemy, Maurizio Sarri, in a streak of seven fights with a balance of five wins and two draws. In the era of three points per victory, the Tuscan coach is, beyond all, the one who has the highest percentage of successes against Inter Milan (55%).

