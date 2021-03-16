Simone Inzaghi, Lazio coach, acknowledged on Tuesday that the 1-4 defeat suffered in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich makes it practically impossible to come back in the return leg on WednesdayBut he underlined his pride in his players and encouraged them to “enjoy to the end” their European path.

“We have to enjoy a night like tomorrow (Wednesday) until the end. I hope that soon we can live tonight again, because we are ambitious. We reached our goal, which was to get back to the round of 16. Unfortunately the result of the first leg has hurt us, “said Inzaghi, at the press conference the day before.

“We had not played in the Champions League for thirteen years and twenty years without reaching the round of 16,” recalled the Italian coach, whose team reached this round after finishing second in the group stage, behind Borussia Dortmund, and undefeated.

He did not hesitate to praise a Bayern that won everything in the last season and that, according to Inzaghi, did it “with merits”.

“We know how hard we have worked these years to play these games. We will play the game in the best way, even because before Bayern we had never lost in this Champions League. Bayern are a very strong team that deserved to win all their trophies, “he said.