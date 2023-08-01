The last ten minutes of Inter-Psg changed the flavor – in terms of results – of the Nerazzurri tour in Japan. Of course, at the turn of July and August i feedback important things are sought in the physical-athletic condition and in team amalgamation, but a result of this type certainly instills morale in the team. The reaction obviously pleased Simone Inzaghi: “We played an important match against a very technical team – explained the coach after the game -, a strong team. It’s normal that we will find brilliance between now and 19 August. We suffered Initially we then organized ourselves well, we improved our management, created our chances, we went under for Vitinha’s Euro goal and then we were good at overturning it”.

However, the coach from Piacenza is already thinking about what will happen upon his – immediate – return to Italy, when training resumes on Saturday after a few days off: “We’ll start again working on brilliance, because loads are important. We’re working well, however, with the heat, we’ll try to improve further. The boys have given great availability and I’m happy with how they’re training.” Inzaghi then continues: “We’ve been working since July 13, but the internationals arrived on the 18th. We have a lot to improve, but I’m happy with the application that I see every day from all the guys. An assessment of the tour in Japan? Well, we worked a lot, it’s so hot and the time difference is difficult to dispose of, but I’m satisfied: the boys have given great availability”.

Captain

—

A similar analysis of the match was also made by Lautaro Martinez at the end of the match: “When you play this type of match with top-level teams who know how to dribble a lot, it’s difficult to get them. The first few minutes we were in trouble on this, then we organized and we did well: it’s important because it means that we talk to each other and help each other on the pitch”. Obviously, the Argentine also agrees on the centrality of the collective reaction in the second half: “We started well in the second half, then their goal came from outside the area. I have to congratulate my team-mates because even the players who came on from the bench did a great job and this is important to us”. Something good was also seen in the first works paired with Marcus Thuram: “We’ve known each other for a short time, but we’re working to get to know each other better and better. We spend the whole day together, we do double training and this helps a lot”. Finally, he also mentioned the younger players and his new role as official leader of the squad: “I’ve talked to everyone, but not just me. We have experienced players and intelligent youngsters. We’re working well and we need to prepare well so that people can he expects a lot from us. We have to be ready for the start of the championship”.