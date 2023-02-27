Inzaghi, 7 defeats are unacceptable. Now it’s another Milan

Inter’s new brake opens the field to doubts about the Nerazzurri coach. Pioli, on the contrary, found Maignan, defensive solidity and also Ibra in one fell swoop by beating Atalanta. Formula 1: Ferrari ready to launch the assault on the Red Bulls in the World Championship. Watch “Che Domenica!”, with Stefano Agresti and Antonino Morici

#Inzaghi #defeats #unacceptable #Milan #Video #Gazzetta.it