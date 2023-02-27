Inzaghi, 7 defeats are unacceptable. Now it’s another Milan
Inter’s new brake opens the field to doubts about the Nerazzurri coach. Pioli, on the contrary, found Maignan, defensive solidity and also Ibra in one fell swoop by beating Atalanta. Formula 1: Ferrari ready to launch the assault on the Red Bulls in the World Championship. Watch “Che Domenica!”, with Stefano Agresti and Antonino Morici
Alex Sandro is getting closer to Juve: for Allegri he remains the owner, automatic renewal possible
The Juventus coach still considers him central with the new formation and the Brazilian has a clause in the contract...
