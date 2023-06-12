At first glance, tonight’s reveal trailer for Clockwork Revolution looked like a new game set in the world of BioShock Infinite’s floating city of Colombia.

There were the steampunk machines, the gleaming statues and overhead skyrails, the alternate American history. The first-person visuals and chunky golden guns didn’t help things either.

But no, this is the completely legally distinct Clockwork Revolution, from Wasteland 3 developer InXile Entertainment, and this “vibrant steam-powered metropolis” is named Avalon.

Our first look at Clockwork Revolution.

The twist here is time travel, or the ability to manipulate the city’s present by traveling to the past. (Again, this looks quite similar to the alternate history bits of BioShock Infinite…)

Clockwork Revolution will launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S “in due time”, InXile’s trailer stated.