InXile Entertainment is one of the studios of Xbox Game Studio working on his next project. Given that Wasteland 3 was launched in 2020, this new title still remains shrouded in mystery, although today we know a little more detail.

Brian Fargo, the head of inXile, posted on Twitter a scene from another day of the studio’s work. This time the image shows us a mocap, or motion capture, work of presumably some character for the next game.

inXile replied with the following words: “We are sure that there is nothing in this image that shows what our next game will be. Probably“. The image gives some clues, but no one in the comments has been able to find out anything. What stands out is that the mocap actor holds a kind of stick in his hand, which could be one of the protagonist’s “weapons”, but this is only a hypothesis.

Pretty sure there’s nothing in this image that gives away what our next game is. Probably. https://t.co/jLqQbmAFex – inXile entertainment (@inXile) July 27, 2022



We remind you that officially inXile is working on an RPG, AAA created in Unreal Engine 5. The rumors speak of Project Cobalt, which would be a steampunk game based on the Industrial Revolution.