InXile is working on at least one new one RPG in Unreal Engine 5but we have not yet seen anything of the game in question, therefore the publication of a ‘image from the official account on Twitter, which is always very active in the social field, can only trigger curiosity.

Update: as was easily predictable, shortly after publishing the tweet came the denial on the fact that the illustration refers to a new project: the developers have in fact confirmed that it is a drawing related to The Bard’s Tale IV, however the social initiative of inXile remains pleasant.

Original article:

This is not a screenshot but an illustration, a kind of somewhat generic artwork. You are shown a classic dungeonwhich in fact could be associated with a new project of inXile, considering the specialization of the team on RPGs, however it is really difficult to be able to trace it to any title in development.

If nothing else, the message triggered a really nice game: the team wrote “you are looking at a damp and moldy catacomb, you can bring an emoji with you“, as an indication from a dungeon master. Well, it is truly remarkable to see how inXile has actually responded to all those who have participated in the game by proposing their own emoji.

In short, the image will probably not refer to the new inXile RPG, but the team’s Twitter account once again proves to be really very nice and friendly, if nothing else, so we still report the nice initiative.

For the rest, there are several rumors about what is in development at inXile: there was talk of an open world action RPG but also of an FPS RPG, a steampunk RPG potential heir to Arcanum and a game called Project. Cobalt. It is possible that they are also several projects at the same time, the main of which should be led by Brian Fargo and should still be an RPG, built on Unreal Engine 5.