Other rumors emerge online about work in progress at InXilewhich apparently is developing a game based on an already known intellectual property and therefore not unpublished, even if we do not know what it is.

The information comes from George E. Williams LinkedIn profilewho worked at the Xbox Game Studios team until June 2022 for a total of 9 months, taking part in the development of a new video game still under NDA, whose title it hasn’t been announced yet and therefore cannot be disclosed.

Williams appears to have provided “ambient research and development” on this new, still-in-development game, which is said to be based on an “already known intellectual property.” In the rumors that have been circulating for some time, the Wasteland team seemed to be working on a project called by the code name Cobalt.

Based on various rumors, it would appear to be an RPG with a style-inspired setting steampunk, as a fantastic reinterpretation of the industrial revolution with different and “retro-futuristic” technologies. Some consider it a sort of heir to Arcanum, with Brian Fargo claiming to be very happy with the progress made, but there is still no official information on the matter.