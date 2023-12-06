inXile Entertainment he posted on social media a crazy video in which he talks about… magicians. It’s not the first completely crazy content produced by the famous Microsoft first party development team, and it certainly won’t be the last.
The title of the film is quite clear (“WizardShit“), sees two inXile developers tackle the topic of social strategy. “I like weird things, but this situation is getting out of hand,” says one.
“You know, the Xbox bleeding, the tubes that suck the brain… this stuff. We should cut back and start talking about Clockwork Revolution”, the action RPG that the team announced last June.
“Oh, shit!”
At that point the inXile social media manager transforms into a magician, then the disguise passes to the other person, then to a third in a flurry of “oh shit!” which closes the video in the best possible way.
However, the curiosity arises that Clockwork Revolution could magically make its appearance at The Game Awards 2023, which will be broadcast on the night between 7 and 8 December, and which you will naturally be able to follow live with us, after drinking a nice coffee long.
