Veronica Harbison – Starfield Quest Designer at Bethesda – he changed his job position, but remained within the Xbox Game Studios. The woman now works for inXile Entertainment (Wasteland 3, Torment: Tides of Numenera), with the same location.

The information comes from his LinkedIn page, which you can see in the image below. Veronica Harbison had been part of the Starfield team since July 2021 and finished her job in February 2023. Considering that Bethesda’s game is in the final stages of development and all that’s left is probably optimization, it’s easy to believe that Harbison has decided to move on to a new project.

The question is what is this project. Obviously it is not indicated on LinkedIn, but we know that inXile Entertainment is working on various projects, including their next “big game”, which for now we know nothing except that it is still far away.

Veronica Harbison’s LinkedIn page

Founded by Interplay co-founder Brian Fargo in 2002, inXile Entertainment was purchased by Microsoft in 2018 together with Obsidian Entertainment. In a 2018 interview, Fargo said he expects his studio to grow 30% following its acquisition by Microsoft. Fargo also said that even after joining Microsoft, he and his team will continue to decide what games to make.

According to rumors, their next project could Fallout, so it is possible that a figure like Veronica Harbison is working on this game. For the moment we have no confirmations but it is clear that inXile Entertainment is in full production of its next games.