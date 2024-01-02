The Lebanese News Agency quoted Mikati as saying, “This explosion is a new Israeli crime that definitely aims to bring Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations, after the ongoing daily attacks in the south, which lead to the fall of a large number of martyrs and wounded.”

He added: “Also, this explosion is definitely an implication of Lebanon and a clear response to the efforts that we are making to remove the specter of the ongoing war in Gaza from Lebanon, and we call on the concerned countries to put pressure on Israel to stop its targeting. We also warn against the Israeli political level resorting to exporting its failures in Gaza.” Towards the southern border to impose new facts and rules of engagement.”

He continued: “Lebanon is committed, as it has always been, to the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy, especially Resolution 1701, but what is being asked about its violation and transgression is Israel, which has not yet had enough of killing and destruction, and it has become clear to far and near that the decision to go to war is in the hands of Israel, and what is required is Deter it and stop its aggression.”

The strike carried out by an Israeli drone targeting an office affiliated with the Hamas movement in the southern suburb of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, on Tuesday resulted in the killing of Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, and two of the movement’s leaders.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, described the operation as “a cowardly assassination carried out by the Zionist occupation against the leaders and symbols of our Palestinian people.”

Al-Arouri, one of the founders of the military wing of Hamas, headed the movement’s presence in the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to kill him even before the war between Hamas and Israel began on October 7.