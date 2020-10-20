In every chancellorship so far the end of all freedom of principles has come, and it is also in Angela Merkel’s chancellorship. So far, she has largely been able to rule according to surveys and majority opinions, which she first joined in order to then make her her own and put herself at the top in office, the Corona issue developed in such a way that the Chancellor in autumn of her reign is entirely based on her self-image as a scientist.

That means: primacy of virology for politics, science first. Accordingly, Merkel does not define the term constitution as a constitution, but as the general state of health of society.

Which, the longer the corona crisis lasts, the more resistance arouses. Greens, SPD, Left, FDP – the number of those is growing, for whom this rather apolitical view is too much.

A large opposing coalition, so to speak, that demands more say from the MPs.

The first violence is not the Chancellor

Take Gerhart Baum, the tireless civil rights liberal campaigner for parliamentary rights. He has just formulated an “urgent appeal” that the “first power (co-) decide”. The first power, which is not the chancellor, nor are the prime ministers, but the parliaments. “It is completely incomprehensible that this demand has been made for months, but nothing has happened so far.”

The whole republic is debating, only the parliaments are still being thwarted, not involved in decisions at federal or state level, “because the governments fear being restricted in their ability to act,” says Baum.

It’s actually the other way around. Involving parliaments means more legitimation, because the decisions are directly linked to the electorate, the sovereign. In addition, according to the Federal Constitutional Court, parliaments must make all essential decisions on fundamental rights themselves. “This legal reservation is an elementary part of the democracy and the rule of law,” says Baum. Don’t the rulers know?

In this way, Parliament could also be involved in crises

Mask requirement, distance requirements, contact restrictions, accommodation bans, curfew, alcohol sales bans, night curfew, a (second) lockdown – in the Bundestag arguments could be weighed in more diverse ways under the eyes of the public than at a summit of the Chancellor with the Prime Minister behind closed doors.

Here is an idea from the opposition in Bavaria: the government can initially make an urgent decision itself, but it will expire if it is not parliamentary within a week. In principle, it would be best if the proposal were accepted. And above all, from a head of government who wants to become chancellor.