The Italian justice sentenced this Monday in the first instance to one year in prison for involuntary manslaughter to the sports doctor Giorgio Galanti for his responsibility in the death of the Fiorentina footballer Davide asori, died due to cardiac arrest three years ago, Italian media reported.

Galanti, in addition to the penalty of one year in prison (sentence that was suspended), also was sentenced to pay damages for a total of 1.09 million euros: 250,000 for Astori’s partner, 240,000 for his daughter and 600,000 for his parents and siblings.

The prosecutor asked the sports doctor for a sentence of one year and a half in prison, since the prosecution considered that Astori’s death was due to misdiagnosis of an arrhythmogenic ventricular cardiomyopathy that it prevented him from being a professional footballer.

Davide Astori was the captain of Fiorentina. Photo: EFE

The thesis of the prosecution argued that if the pathology had been diagnosed in time Astori could have been saved, while the defense argued that the medical evidence process had been properly developed.

Galanti had been a sports advisor for Fiorentina and former director of the Sports Medicine Center at Careggi University Hospital.

The shirt that Italy wore to honor Astori in a friendly against Argentina in Manchester. Photo: Reuters

Astori died of cardiac arrest in a hotel room on March 4, 2018 while he was concentrating with his team in Udine before a match.

The defender died at age 31 after playing in Serie A with Cagliari (2008-2014), Roma (2014-2015) and Fiorentina (2015-2018), in addition to accumulating 14 games with the Italian team and scoring a goal in the final for third and fourth place of the Confederations Cup won by “Azzurra” against Uruguay in 2013.

The tribute to Astori at the Artemio Franchi stadium, the home of Fiorentina. Photo: AFP

The death of the former Fiorentina captain shook the Italian sports world and thousands of people, including players, managers, coaches, politicians and fans attended the funeral, held in the Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence.

Source: EFE