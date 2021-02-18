“It is always the right time to do things right”. With that phrase from Nelson Mandela, the national official Gustavo Beliz celebrates among his own, the delayed launch of the Economic and Social Council, which will take place this Friday at the CCK.

Thus, the national government will launch an idea that Alberto Ángel Fernández had postulated in the electoral campaign and that, now, through a Presidential Decree, will give a definitive way to bringing business, union, university, academic and other sectors to the same table. civil society. At the launch ceremony, which will be led by the President and his Secretary of Strategic Affairs, they will tell how the functioning of a council that will work in the medium and long term, with a base of 5 areas and 30 prominent members who will advance on issues of productivity, environment, future of work and new technological changes, among other issues .

As Clarín had anticipated, this Economic and Social Council will work on “priority” axes for the medium and long term It will not be to discuss short-term and short-term issues, such as the agreement on prices, wages and parity, issues that will be channeled in other areas.

Gustavo Beliz, in his capacity as Secretary of Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of the Nation, has been developing a series of meetings with the whole range of international organizations accredited in the country, during which he has analyzed international experiences compared to Economic and Social Councils. For example, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Italy. Several of these meetings took place with union representatives.

Likewise, the United Nations Economic and Social Council was taken as a reference. The representatives of UNDP at the regional and local level, the ILO, ECLAC and the entire United Nations system held a meeting months ago with Beliz and President Fernández where they committed to supporting the entire process, both methodological and conceptual content. that will guide the discussions.

Alberto Fernández reviews details with Gustavo Beliz. Behind, the Secretary of Communication Juan Pablo Biondi.

This Council had acquired some form on July 9 of last year, when Alberto Fernández received union members and businessmen at the Presidential Residence of Olivos. But the pandemic stopped the official initiative, because since then, everything was emergency measures in the middle of the quarantine and then, the difficult search for vaccines against the coronavirus.

The definitions of this Council will not be binding and will be submitted to the President, who could then define that some initiatives take parliamentary character. “Discuss the structural, nothing of the conjuncture. This is cultural, little by little he tries to change the Argentine political culture. Without shouting, listening to the other because the truth is symphonic “, is part of the line that Gustavo Beliz lowered his collaborators. For this former official of Carlos Menem and Néstor Kirchner -who ran out of politics for 17 years Until this return with Alberto Fernández, it will be a challenge.