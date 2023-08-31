Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2023 – 4:54 pm

São Paulo, 30th – The 226 cooperatives linked to the Organization of Cooperatives of Paraná (Ocepar) closed the first semester with revenues of R$ 101.4 billion, 11.8% above the same period last year. In a note, Ocepar says that the highest percentage of increase was in the Consumption branch (46.5%), followed by Credit (43.8%), Infrastructure (21.4%), Transport (19.4%), Health (11.7%), Agriculture (8.7%) and Work (4.2%).

“Regarding economic performance, the consolidated result until June 2023 totaled BRL 4.5 billion, representing a growth of 12.9% compared to the first half of 2022”, says the note.

“Maintaining the current scenario and incorporating data up to July 2023, projections point to revenues close to BRL 201.3 billion and a result of BRL 9 billion at the end of fiscal year 2023”, highlights José Roberto Ricken, president of the Ocepar System.