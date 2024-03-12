Change takes effect from Friday (15th March 2024) and applies to 136 banks, says Febraban

Payments made via bank slip before 1:30 pm will be processed until the end of the day. Transactions carried out by the document after this time will be recorded the following day. The change is effective from Friday (15th March 2024).

The new guideline was announced by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and will be valid for 136 financial institutions. The rule may vary depending on the company contract and payment.

In practice, the new rule does not affect who pays the bill, only who receives the money.

“The change will bring more agility to what is charged, and will greatly benefit commerce. In the case of e-commerce, for example, we also see advantages for buyers, who will be able to have the goods delivery process carried out more quickly”it says Walter Fariadeputy director of Services at Febraban.

The bank slip had R$5.8 trillion transacted in 2023. There were 4.2 billion documents issued that year. Here's the complete of the communication with the data (PDF – 74 kB).

Febraban expects that the change will result in 57% of invoices being processed on the same day.

Bank slips have existed as a form of payment since 1994. Payment is made using a barcode or the numeric code it represents. Any natural or legal person can make charges and payments using the document.