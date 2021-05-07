Dubai (WAM)

The Expo 2020 Dubai Steering Committee urged more than 200 entities participating in the international event to join the vaccination campaign at Expo 2020, praising the decision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to provide the vaccine free of charge to all official participants and their employees. The committee, in its last meeting held yesterday, expressed its appreciation for His Highness’s decision, and urged the various official participants to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of their employees and all visitors.

This recommendation came at a time when the steering committee, which represents more than 190 participating countries, and consists of public commissioners from 34 countries in the world, discussed the strict measures implemented in Expo 2020 to protect all participants, workers, suppliers, contractors and visitors, in a way that embodies the efforts made by the state. The UAE on a larger scale to combat the current global pandemic.

“Health and safety is an essential part of all Expo international plans and operations, and the current global pandemic has intensified the focus on this issue,” said Manuel Salchley, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Steering Committee and Commissioner General of Switzerland at Expo 2020. Official participants benefit from the generous offer made by the UAE to vaccinate their employees, and all countries are collectively responsible for supporting this initiative to ensure an enjoyable and safe Expo for all its participants.

The steering committee met after the sixth and last meeting of international participants, which was held earlier this week, in the presence of more than 370 high-level representatives of 173 countries who met in Dubai to discuss final preparations for the opening of the mega event on the first of next October, and to test strict health and safety measures. Already applied in it.

Manuel Salchley added: “Expo 2020 and the UAE have worked hard to implement a wide-ranging program of precautionary measures, in close cooperation with the relevant local authorities and guided by the guidance of the world’s most prominent medical experts.

The UAE should be commended for bringing 173 participating countries to Dubai for this important meeting, in a manner that ensures the health and safety of all attendees.

For his part, Dimitri Kirkensz, Secretary General of the International Bureau of Exhibitions, said: The “Covid-19” pandemic has shown us, more than any other crisis, that global challenges require an exceptional joint effort, and with the UAE always demonstrating its commitment to global health and solidarity, we are certain. That «Expo 2020 Dubai» – with close partnerships and resolute cooperation – will be an inspiring and enlightening event that provides safe and meaningful experiences for every visitor .. The successful and safe organization of the meeting of international participants this week, and the introduction of vaccines to all international employees and participants reinforces this strong commitment on the part of the first country to host the Expo International in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

In turn, Clayton Kimpton, Commissioner-General of New Zealand at Expo 2020 said: “During the recent international participants’ meeting, we knew and told ourselves the ongoing commitment of Expo 2020 to deliver an exceptional – and above all – safe Expo for all, and we commend the event organizers and the country’s leadership for their exemplary efforts. … And starting from the installation of thermal cameras and sterilization stations throughout the site, to the obligation to wear masks and the implementation of the regulations for physical distancing, we felt reassured to see the procedures implemented and hear that they will be subject to continuous follow-up and modification, in accordance with the latest information and guidelines from the World Health Organization. ”

Tony Judy, Commissioner-General of the Bahamas at Expo 2020, said: “We commend Expo 2020 for its prudent and responsible approach to the“ Covid-19 ”pandemic and the challenges it still poses to all of us, and just as the epidemic requires a unified response, the achievement of what we believe will be an international expo. Truly historically, this also requires, and we pledge our continued commitment and support. At the beginning of this year, Expo 2020 launched a large-scale vaccination campaign against “Covid-19” for all its employees and their families. On a larger scale, the United Arab Emirates supervised a vaccination program among the fastest in the world, which witnessed the provision of more than 10 million doses. A vaccine since its launch only a few months ago. Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Head of the Control and Control Center to Combat the Coronavirus in Dubai, said: “The UAE has followed a clear strategy to confront the global epidemic since the start of its outbreak, and we have been keen in the Control and Control Center to combat the Corona virus, and since its inception, that all protocols and directives are Issued by the center based on scientific data and evidence. Our guiding principle in controlling the epidemic has always been a balance between saving lives and protecting livelihoods. More recently, more than 100,000 in the public enjoyed an early preview of the Terra – Sustainability Pavilion, and experienced the steps taken to protect visitors and ensure social distancing on the Expo site. ”

These steps included mandating advance reservation of tickets to control capacity and visitor flow; Earth signs and signs placed to encourage social distancing; And the presence of designated employees to monitor and regulate the process of physical distancing in all places.

In recognition of this compliance with health standards and related protocols, Expo 2020 obtained the Dubai Guarantee Seal from the Dubai government.

Building bridges

From October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 will bring people, communities and nations together to build bridges, inspire action, and provide realistic solutions to real-life challenges.