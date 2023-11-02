The delegation of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Joint Military Show “Union Fortress 9” at the Ministry of Defense visited a number of schools across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the aim of informing students and administrative and teaching bodies about the military show program that will be launched on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on the fifth of this November.

During the field visits, the delegation called on school students and administrative and teaching bodies in Abu Dhabi to attend the military parade “Union Fortress 9” to share with the members of our valiant armed forces the feelings of pride and pride in dedication, bravery, readiness, development, and defending the riches of the nation in a majestic military parade.

The delegation provided an explanation about the great development witnessed by the “Union Fortress” military show since its first edition was launched in 2017, making it today one of the most important military shows in the Emirates that embodies the preparations and preparedness of our armed forces and their possession of the latest globally advanced military capabilities and technologies.

The students, administrative and teaching bodies were introduced to the program of the ninth edition of the military parade, “Union Fortress 9”, which is organized by the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with its partners, and light was shed on the important role played by our highly trained armed forces in preserving the security of the homeland, citizens and residents of the UAE.

Students, teaching and administrative bodies expressed their desire to attend the military parade “Union Fortress 9”, and expressed their enthusiasm to see closely the high capabilities and capabilities of our valiant forces, which reflect the high level and coordination among military units and their maximum readiness to support national security in addition to supporting the principles of world peace and extending a helping hand. Humanitarian assistance, whether in conflict zones or in cases of natural disasters, in accordance with the highest standards of technical armament, training, and efficiency.

The delegation also invited all students, teaching and administrative bodies to visit the entertainment village, which opened its doors to the public on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and will continue until the fifth of next November and is suitable for all ages to learn closely about the role of our valiant armed forces in preserving the homeland and protecting its gains, in addition to spending an enjoyable time with a military nature in the love of the homeland. .