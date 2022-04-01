Culiacán, Sinaloa.- This April 1st and 2nd, the Sinaloan College of Nurses AC invites the International Congress of Nursing, which will be held in virtual modewhere the conferences will be given by specialists from Panama, Cuba, Spain and Mexico on various topics in relation to the new work dynamics caused by the pandemic, its challenges and challenges.

Rosalba Corral, president of the College, pointed out that it is for both registered and non-registered nurses, and students.