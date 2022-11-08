Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asked the citizens buy “little pieces” of the National Lottery for the raffle organized by the Federal Government for 320 million pesos and a house located in Hills of Chapultepecon avenue, Paseo de la Reforma.

At the start of his morning lecture, AMLO showed the National Lottery tickets for his government’s new raffle, which stands out for the raffle of a house “fifí” that belonged to the Presidency of Mexico.

“Inviting everyone to buy their piece of luck, it’s 320 million pesos and a house, but that yes” fifí “fifí” that he had, that he has the presidency in Las Lomas, there they were famous, but if he is in Paseo of the Reform”, mentioned the chief executive.

Andrew Manuel He assured that the profits from the National Lottery raffle will go to the social programs of his government, to distribute the resources among the most needy.

“The people are going to win because all this is for works, for programs, for the benefit of the people,” he pointed out.

The cost of the pieces is 250 pesos, a draw that will be held on November 20 by the National Lottery.

How is the house “fifí”?

The house located on Paseo de la Reforma has three levels and 5 parking spaces.

On the ground floor there is access to the house, garden, hall, meeting room, and rear patio with fountain.

On the second level there is a hall, offices with a terrace and an office with a front balcony. Finally, on the roof, there is a laundry area, cellar and storage.