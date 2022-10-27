Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Culiacán will remember their loved ones who are not in the alley remember meorganized by the City Council of Culiacán through the Municipal Institute of Culture.

The date of the appointment is the next Sunday, October 30 at the Mercado de Las Floreswhere there will be a magical tour with music and tradition to commemorate the Day of the Dead.

Contest

In addition, there will be a contest characterization of catrinaswith registration time at 5:30 p.m. on the same day and venue.

The participants of the contest will accompany the tour of the callejoneada and at the end the qualifying judges will decide who are worthy of winning the 3 available prizes, taking into account the creativity, technique and originality that is dedicated to the characterization.

Being the first place winner of 3 thousand pesos, the second place of 2 thousand pesos and the third place of one thousand pesos.

The Municipal Institute of Culture invites all families to celebrate Mexican traditions in the way that we Mexicans know how to do it: with joy, festivity and great pride in our roots.