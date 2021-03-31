Dubai (WAM)

The UAE Special Olympics Foundation has received an invitation from the Regional Presidency of the International Special Olympics for the Middle East and North Africa to participate in the basic training course for ice running, which will be held over 3 days from April 3 to 5, and organized by the Kuwaiti Special Olympics, on the platform Virtualization using ZOOM technology.

Snow jogging is one of the approved sports within the Russian 2022 World Winter Games in Kazan.

Engineer Ayman Abdel Wahab, the regional president of the Special Olympics, affirmed his keenness to complete regional training courses, whether basic or advanced, to raise the competencies of Special Olympics trainers in the various programs of the region, in accordance with the plan for 2021, despite the stopping of sports activities due to the Corona pandemic. Dr. Imad Mohi El-Din, Director General of Sports and Training, said that running on ice is the second winter sport for which a basic training course will be held, and the first session was held for cross-country sport and witnessed a great turnout from various programs in the region, indicating that the running course on ice aims to Raising the efficiency of coaches and recruiting new coaches through the basic courses by bringing in international experts in these sports, especially since the sport of ice jogging is witnessing a great turnout from the region’s programs to participate in the Winter Games.

He explained that the basic lectures, both theoretical and practical, will be presented by Sylvester Polk, Technical Delegate of the International Special Olympics for Ice Running and one of the world experts in that sport, and that she will organize and prepare for this session, the Kuwaiti Special Olympics, out of the regional presidency’s keenness on the participation of the region’s various programs in organizing Those hypothetical events.