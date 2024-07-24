Juarez City.- The Institute for Culture of the Municipality of Juárez (IPACULT) invited citizens to the inauguration of the forty-second edition of the City Theater Festival, which will begin this Tuesday at the Benito Juárez Civic Auditorium.

Myrna Judith Barajas Martínez, director of IPACULT, announced at a press conference that the festival will begin on July 23 and will run until Sunday, July 28, with one performance per day starting at 7:00 p.m.

The entrance fee is 50 pesos per person, and the funds raised will go to the participating companies.

The director of IPACULT stressed the importance of checking the classification of each work before purchasing tickets, since some performances are intended only for an adult audience.

The festival will begin with the play “Entre diamante y ladrón” (original title: “Bullshot Crummond”), presented by the company Cajero Producciones under the direction of Juan Pablo Cajero. On Wednesday, July 24, the play “Amor, Amor” by the company Armonía / Hybris Teatro, directed by Jessica H. Yáñez and written by Barbara Perrini, will be presented. On Thursday, July 25, it will be the turn of the company Lastra Producciones, which will present “Virginia y Bruno” under the direction of Abraxas Trías, an original by Kassandra Lastra.

On Friday, July 26, the company Laboratorio Escénico Quisquilloso will stage “Del sueño, frenesí”, originally directed by Andrea Lucía Esparza Meza, while on Saturday, July 27, the play “Tato, mi amigo imaginario” by the company Teatro de Bolsillo, directed by Paloma Saavedra and written by Fabián Silva, will be presented.

Finally, the Theatre Festival closes on Sunday, July 28 with the staging of “Lights” by the company 1939 Teatro Norte, directed by Laura Galindo and written by playwright Edeberto “Pilo” Galindo.

IPACULT invites the entire community to attend and enjoy this important cultural event, thus reaffirming its support for both theatrical creators and spectators who appreciate theatrical art.