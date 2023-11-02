“It sends the wrong message.” That’s what the US senator thinks Marco Rubio about the decision of the president of USA, Joe Biden, to invite this Friday to the White House to several presidents of the region, including Gustavo Petro from Colombiawho have questioned Israel’s response to Hamas attacks and criticized Washington for the support you have been giving to this country.

(Read here: The Colombian art dealer who paid bribes to the United States Police)

In an interview with this newspaper, the senator maintains that Petro’s position has been a “shame” and affirms that the Colombian president has no interest in helping to solve the migration crisis that is shaking the region.

President Joe Biden invited the leaders of the 11 countries that signed the “Association of the Americas for Economic Prosperity” to the White House this Friday, an initiative that was born from the last Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Among them, the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro. Petro, however, has sparked a strong controversy with his recent statements about Israel, whom he compared to the Nazis for its treatment of Palestinians in Gaza. What do you think of that invitation?

President Petro’s response to the terrorist attacks against Israel are an absolute disgrace. The Colombian president has also actively criticized the United States for supporting our most important ally in the Middle East. Mexico and Chile have followed his example in criticizing Israel’s actions to defend itself. Receiving the presidents of Mexico, Chile and Colombia at the White House sends the wrong message at the worst possible time. It’s shocking to hear this, but many times when I meet with pro-U.S. foreign leaders. from our region tell me that it is better for nations to be adversaries of us because they will be rewarded, as we are seeing in the case of Petro. Unfortunately, under this administration it is difficult to disagree with those leaders.

See also Jill Biden raised on tomato and basil: "Proud of my Italian origins" Receiving the presidents of Mexico, Chile and Colombia at the White House sends the wrong message at the worst possible time.

One of the central topics of the summit is immigration and the crisis on the southern border. A problem that has a Colombian component, since thousands of migrants are crossing the Darién Gap to reach the United States. How can we find solutions if one of the key countries is left out of the discussion?

It is ironic that Petro continues to actively support Maduro’s criminal narco-regime, which has caused the largest migratory exodus in our hemisphere. He turns a blind eye to local Colombian officials helping migrants cross the Darien Gap. Any U.S.-led conversation on migration must prioritize working with countries that share our interest in law enforcement. It is clear that Petro has no interest in being a constructive participant in these discussions. Americans are tired of the crises at the border, which have spilled violence, homelessness and fentanyl into our communities. This administration needs to take serious action.

Gustavo Petro and Joe Biden. See also Russia assures that it has no intention of "invading Ukraine", after dialogue with the US.

Do you think that Petro’s position on the issue of Israel is affecting the relationship with the United States and could translate, for example, into a reduction or elimination of the funds given annually to the country to fight drug trafficking?

President Petro has certainly weakened, damaged and undermined his relationship with the United States Congress. How that will ultimately play out during his tenure is a matter of debate.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68