The invitation by the socialist government of Portugal to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to speak at the parliamentary session on April 25, Portugal’s national holiday, caused controversy in the country, with right-wing parties expressing harsh criticism.

The Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs, João Gomes Cravinho, announced last week, during his visit to Brasília, the invitation to Lula to participate in the formal session that will be held in Parliament on April 25, on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Revolution of the Carnations.

The decision caused an uproar in Portugal and even the president of Parliament, Augusto Santos Silva, also a socialist, recalled that he is the one who decides the agenda for that session, after listening to the leaders of the different parties.

Although the Portuguese left was in favor of Lula’s pronouncement, the right criticized the invitation.

Who has expressed the most repudiation is the Chega party, which considered the invitation an “offense” and a “gratuitous provocation”, and promised “the biggest demonstration in history” against Lula’s speech – it would be the first time that a foreign head of state would address Parliament on an anniversary of the Carnation Revolution, which started the transition to democracy in Portugal.

“We are not going to leave to let Lula in”, said the president of Chega, André Ventura, who confirmed that his party will be in the Chamber and guaranteed that there will be a “frontal” reaction to the Brazilian leader’s speech, including “violent from the point of view verbal”.

If the day of the speech in Parliament is changed, Chega – currently the third political force in the country – will maintain its protest in the street, but promised “serenity” inside the Chamber.

The main right-wing party, the conservative PSD, was also against Lula’s participation in the parliamentary celebrations on April 25, emphasizing that it would accept a speech at any other time.

The Liberal Initiative, the fourth parliamentary force, has already threatened to leave the Chamber during Lula’s speech and hopes that the President of Parliament will back down on the initiative.

The reaction has been quite different on the left, where both the communists and the Bloco de Esquerda have spoken out in favor of the invitation.

Even so, the Bloc stressed that this should be a decision by Parliament, not imposed by the government.

The issue reached the Portuguese president himself, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who indicated that he was unaware of the possibility of Lula participating in the April 25 session and said that the “last word” rests with Parliament.

Lula will make a state visit to Portugal between the 22nd and 25th of April to participate in the Luso-Brazilian summit, which last took place in 2016 and was not resumed during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro.