Dubai (Etihad)

The Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research called on all educational researchers throughout the Arab world to participate in the twenty-fourth session of its award, which was launched in early May, in partnership with the Arab Organization for Education, Culture and Science (ALECSO). The judging process will be completed after the application window closes, starting from September 15, 2021, and the winners will be announced in December 2021.

The award, launched for the first time by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2003, aims to discover and encourage all distinguished Arab educational researchers. The prize winner is awarded a cash reward of $25,000, a certificate of appreciation and a trophy, in addition to publishing the winning research in specialized journals.

For his part, Dr. Jamal Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, said: The Hamdan AL-ALEXO Award seeks to unleash the latent energies of educators, by creating a competitive environment that elevates the capabilities of educational researchers, which reflects the best of their knowledge and skills educational according to its international standards.