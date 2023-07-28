Novi Ligure – Invitalia, the national agency for the attraction of investments and business development, an “offshoot” of the Ministry of the Economy, entered in the capital of Pernigotti holding SpA, company set up by JP Morgan’s Lynstone fund. This was announced by the company from Novi Ligure. The agreement was finalized today, 28 July.

«The operation, carried out for Invitalia as part of the Fund for the protection of historic brands, – the confectionery company reports – made it possible to reconstitute the share capital for 7 million euros (75% Lynstone-JP Morgan, 25% Invitalia) and thus lay the foundations for the relaunch of the brand and production. The two partners also cooperate to the same extent in Walcor SpA, another historic Cremona brand, specialized in the production of Easter eggs and chocolate coins. And it is precisely the complementarity of the production lines and, consequently, of the product portfolio that has led to a “twin operation” which, by integrating suppliers, products, the commercial management network, presents itself on the market as an innovative proposal».

New capital therefore for the historic chocolate company founded in 1860, which announces: «Already from the next Christmas period, the Pernigotti branded products will be available again for consumers, who have also demonstrated in recent market analyzes that they are waiting for the return on the distribution shelves of the famous gianduiotti, high quality nougat and pralines».

The shareholders’ meeting appointed the new board of directors of Pernigotti Holding SpA, with Luigi Mastrobuono as president, Attilio Capuano as managing director, Camille Le Baut as director, who in turn are also members of the Walcor Board. «There are two important signs for the Italian economy and for that of the Novi area – explain from Novi Ligure -: the interest of large investment funds for our manufacturing, still considered decisive for development in the entire European framework, and in particular for the leadership of the food industry; the strategic nature of the Fund to safeguard historic brands, which with its intervention makes it possible to relaunch the tradition of Italian brands on the market, which have made and continue to make the history of the made in Italy product with a view to developing and conquering new markets» .

And they conclude: «A new perspective for the territory and thanksgiving for the workers and their representatives who have waited a long time but actively for a change in employment, for the local institutions, who have supported the work of building the new corporate hypothesis, and for the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy».