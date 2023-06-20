Invitalia and the flop of the tourist village business: the monstrous loss

Dominic Arcurias well as being relieved of his duties as emergency commissioner Covid from Dragonsfollowing the scandals on the masks and the various investigations into alleged commercial irregularities during the pandemic, was also removed from the guide of Invitaliaa state-owned company of which he was managing director from 2007 to 2022. Bernardo was appointed in his place on 6 July Mattarella, nephew of the President of the Republic. On the table of the new CEO, among the various dossiers, the most thorny is that relating to the business of resorts.



