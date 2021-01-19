Supermarkets bet on a new “invisible” store format for the people. At least two chains, the Chilean Cencosud (the owner of Jumbo) and Walmart (which now belongs to Francisco De Narváez) they plan to start the development of networks of local dark stores in Argentina, with the aim of meeting exclusively online demand. The Spanish company Día already has two operating, one in the Capital and the other in the Province. And this is just the beginning for a business model that is booming.

They are very popular businesses in Europe and the United States: they have shelves, gondolas, refrigerators and freezers and also check-in boxes, but they do not serve the public. Its function is to assemble the orders and delivery in the shortest possible time by delivery, which in retail jargon is defined as “Quick Commerce”.

Everything is part of the reconversion of the supermarket towards eCommerce, which gained a phenomenal momentum during the quarantine. Cencosud’s online sales chain is called “Spid 365” and will arrive in the country this year, which implies an investment of US $ 160 million for the period 2021/2023. This class of premises will have a limited assortment (with around 1,600 basic products and with high demand) and will have a delivery service within a maximum period of 35 minutes. According to data from Nielsen, Cencosud totals 284 points of sale among its three brands focused on mass consumption (Jumbo, Disco and Vea), which will now be joined by “Spid 365”, its digital service model.

Although the launch date is unknown, the proposal of the dark stores was included in the presentation of the regional investment plan of the company for the next 3 years, which contemplates a disbursement of US $ 1.8 billion. An important part of this amount will be destined to reform all of its stores in the 5 countries where it operates: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. And also to the development of the channel eCommerce.

The dark store format responds to new consumption habits. Its main advantage over traditional stores is its low operating cost (few personnel, location of the premises in few crowded places and the supply and location of the merchandise according to demand). Your service radius does not exceed 5 kilometers and the delivery of the order is done with our own personnel or through the delivery app. Spain’s Día inaugurated two last year: one in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo and the other, in the Buenos Aires town of Tortuguitas.

However, the pioneers in entering the business were Glovo and OrdersYa, today merged under the last flag. The Uruguayan startup (which controls the German group Delivery Hero) opened its first dark store last April, already has 22 enabled stores and expects to count a total of 60 at the end of 2021, as he told Clarion its vice president of New Businesses, Juan Muxí. In this way, OrdersYa can combine its main business, intermediation, with the sale of basic items through its own chain.

In each local work between 5 and 8 people led by a store manager. The average order is 8 products and “what is sold the most are water, soft drinks, dairy products, fruits and vegetables,” Muxí said. Only the “pickers” enter the dark store, who are in charge of assembling the orders. The delivery men have a small waiting area, where the order is delivered through a window. “In other countries, supermarkets are doing it in a robotic way, with the focus on delivery. And it is logical that they do so, since they have a long history in the industry,” said the executive.

The development of a network of dark stores is part of the redesign of Walmart in Argentina. The local subsidiary of the North American chain, which has 92 branches, 9,000 employees and a 12% market share, was acquired last November by Francisco De Narváez and a team of senior executives are working around the clock in a plan to revitalize the operation, which considers electronic commerce as a priority. Without giving details, a source linked to the company said that “the dark store is part of a very ambitious comprehensive plan.”

