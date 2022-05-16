In collaboration with Gilead

It is visible in the clear from May 4 on the Discovery + platform ‘Invisible Stigma’, the first TV series that in 5 episodes tells about HIV through “authentic stories of people who not only live with the virus every day, but also with a stigma that is often more cumbersome and difficult to manage than the virus itself, “he explains Gilead which promotes the project born from a collaboration with Discovery on a common goal: “Raise awareness on HIV in a new way and closer to the general public”. The docu-series, of which Michela Chimenti is the creator and author, was made by the Milanese production company Story Farm directed by Alessandro Carlozzo, and launched with a documentary last December 1st on the occasion of World Aids Day.

Living with HIV today is very different than in the past, they explain from Gilead, yet some attitudes towards those who contracted the virus are struggling to be eradicated. Until 1996, in addition to experiencing profound discrimination due to the contraction of the virus, people with HIV also experienced a serious health problem. While today, 40 years after the discovery of the virus, thanks to the development of increasingly effective therapies, the HIV virus can be kept under control. Those living with HIV can have a quality of life equal to the general population, with treatments that lead to the formula ‘U = U’: they make the virus undetectable (Undetectable) and consequently also non-transmissible (Untrasmittable). The result is a full life for yourself and your partner. From a social point of view, however, the steps forward have not been as rapid and decisive; prejudice still looms related to the disease and its main vehicle: sexual intercourse. A stigma that hovers over all populations with HIV: invisible, but present.

Hence the project of a series in 5 episodes “built on the stories of the protagonists, which excite because they are authentic and told without filters: stories of acceptance, of revenge, of great love and fear, flanked by the voices of experts who give the series a deeper picture of the disease”.

How hard can it be to confess that you have HIV? Why do some find it hard to show themselves? Whoever discovers they have HIV must quit with the love and desire of a family? What does it mean to live with HIV? Can a mother with HIV give birth to an HIV-negative child? Can a minor take the test without parental consent? These are some of the themes that in Stigma are addressed by the real protagonists “in a direct, new way, without self-pity”, remarks Gilead. A series that you see “all in one go and reminds us that correct information is the most powerful weapon we have“.

In Italy – remember a note – over 120 thousand people with HIV live, of which about 18 thousand are unaware of the infection. It is the so-called submerged. This is why it is important to promote sensitivity to the issue of HIV, to stimulate institutions not to let their guard down, to continue investing so that innovations can be available to all those who need them to ensure an ever better quality of life.