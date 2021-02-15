In the fantasy genre the magical realism It is being the object of special attention in a panorama that finds in folklore interesting premises from which to start to generate a story that engages. A few weeks ago, ‘Equinox’ was released, a Danish proposal, apparently close to ‘Dark’, which squeezed an indigenous legend to unfold a psychological thriller with specific touches of horror (with dreamlike moments in a forest included). ‘Invisible city’, from Brazil, also available on Netflix, like the aforementioned series, adds to this trend that consists of searching inspiration from antediluvian mythology to update your imageryAs in ‘Border’, Ali Abbasi’s acclaimed Swedish production, a drama about identity, with a good dose of intrigue and an unexpected twist that adds brightness to the plot. Best Film at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard section, among other recognitions, the remarkable film is based on a novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist, responsible for ‘Let me in’. Another recent long-format title that follows a similar path is ‘Good manners’, written and directed by Marco Dutra and Juliana Rojas, where the emotional merges with the supernatural. Both films, highly recommended, are available on Filmin.

You don’t have to look far to find bets that take advantage of life-long legends for the benefit of an original plot, bringing them to the present from a commercial perspective. Series and movies about mermaids stranded in our society, with good or bad intentions, are out there. The theme gives a lot of play, and there are many examples of audiovisual proposals that opportunely draw on folklore to give a magical touch to the whole. Most of the time it is anecdotal, as in the Baztán Trilogy, based on the series of crime-themed books and romance by Dolores Redondo. Marta Etura plays an intense researcher who, in her desire to find the truth, symbolically crosses characters from Basque mythology such as Basajaun, Tarttalo or the everlasting witches. ‘Invisible city’, the novelty that concerns us, relies on Brazilian folklore to offer the viewer a cocktail of references that lead to a curious serialized drama where some fantastic creatures that live among humans take center stage. They are eccentric figures that come out of the stories and have adapted to the new times. Created by Carlos Saldanha – linked to animated films with titles such as’ Ferdinand ‘or’ Río’-, with the direction of Júlia Pacheco Jordão (‘Hard’) and Luis Carone (‘Pico Da Neblina’), the first season of the series consists of seven easily digestible episodes, visually cared for, with Marco Pigossi (‘The land of the tides’), Alessandra Negrini (‘Cleopatra’), Jéssica Córes (‘Dear Child’), Fàbio Lake (‘Elite troop’), Wesley Guimarães (‘Tungstênio’), Golden Maranhão (‘A Matter of Courage’), Julia Konrad Viezzer (‘Kardec’), Tainá Medina (‘Joy’), Joseph Dumont (‘Trash, thieves of hope’) and Thaia Perez (‘All the Dead Ones’) in the cast.

Fantastic creatures



The main role of ‘Invisible City’, around which the mystery and the plot are built, is an environmental policeman who does not accept the death of his own wife in a suspicious forest fire. The strange events in which he is involved, investigating his family loss and some alarming events, lead him to discover an invisible kingdom. There are other worlds that are in this one. The agent runs into mythological beings that take human form, like the Bufeo colorado, a dolphin that takes the form of a man on full moon nights to seduce women. He also crosses paths with Curupira, the fiery-haired guardian of the forests, or Sací, a young man with one leg and a magical cap, capable of creating whirlpools out of nowhere to disappear without a trace. The protagonist joins several bewitching creatures in this guise, integrated into our reality, to fight against a diabolical entity that sows chaos. Precisely the series limps in the section that may be its greatest attraction: the fantastic characters. In the end, they are little exploited, although they give rise to some sequences with potential, visually resolved with decency, which cry out for a greater prominence (sometimes digital resources squeak, but they do not lose strength).

A frame from the series.

Melodrama roams on a better footing than fantasy in a story that stumbles along, excessively verbalized. Being a concise number of deliveries, ranging between half an hour and 40 minutes in duration, ‘Invisible City’, shot in natural settings of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, It looks nice, but the feeling that its managers have wasted some basic ingredients is inevitable. It works as a tribute to the popular culture of Brazil, remaining on the surface, but, we must insist, the raw material gives for much more. If the fictional show continues with a second season, there is a lot of fabric to cut. His denunciation of environmental problems, the moral message, is well present.

The first season of ‘Invisible City’ is available on Netflix.