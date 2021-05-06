A platypus, a species that can only be found in the lakes and rivers of eastern Australia and Tasmania.

Science thrives on the imaginable. Otherwise science would lack the genius necessary to come up with possible concepts.

On the other hand, giving scientific category to the imaginable avoiding the rigor can lead to justify the existence of mythological animals. That is why to show the scientific truth you have to take care of the metaphors, be careful when identifying the real term with the imaginary term.

However, it is difficult to handle good sense without falling into skepticism, as happened to Professor George Shaw (1751 – 1813) who turned prudence into disbelief when he received a package in his office at the Natural History Museum in London. It was sent by Captain John Hunter, from Australia, and the professor’s first thought when he opened it was that this creature with the beaver’s tail, Otter and Duckbill was a forgery, the work of some Asian taxidermist.

Driven by mistrust, George Shaw grabbed a pair of scissors and, when he went to untwist the beak, realized that the platypus was not a trick animal. It was a strange creature that had been hidden from most humans and was still unclassified.

In one of the rooms of the American Museum of Natural History in New York, a model shows the fight of a giant squid with a sperm whale

The platypus had been in existence for something like 100,000 years, according to the oldest fossil discovered so far, but until that distant day in 1798 it did not obtain real dimension. As with the platypus, there are still animals today whose evidence is insufficient for most people. The giant squidArchiteuthis) It is one of them. In one of the rooms of the American Museum of Natural History in New York, a model shows the fight of a giant squid with a sperm whale. It is known of its existence by the scars that the whales present, signals produced by the vigor of the suction cups. It is also known that it has an eye the size of a soccer ball and that its ocular development is given by the need to see the seabed.

Giant squid in the Aula del Mar del Cepesma, in Luarca. PACO WALLS

But without a doubt, the most magical animal of all is the White Buffalo (Bison bison). Sioux legend has it that many years ago a woman appeared out of nowhere. He smoked a pipe and taught the Indians the secrets of tobacco. Then the woman turned into a white buffalo and left. This is why the buffalo is a sacred animal that hunters would approach to inhale their last breath. In this way they absorbed the substance of which their spirit was made. For these things the white buffalo was respected. It could only be hunted under the rain of stars.

The white buffalo is an animal that can be as strange, as unreal as a herd of black sheep

The white buffalo is an animal that can be as strange, as unreal as a herd of black sheep. Meeting one is a sign of a lucky star. But going back to sheep, they say that until the 15th century, most of them were black. It happened that they stopped raising them because white wool was more accessible to treat with dye.

In this way “one of the great chromatic movements in animal history took off, consisting of erasing black sheep as if they were stains, while stimulating the care and reproduction of the whites”, as Gabi Martínez and Jordi tell us. Serrallonga in one of the most educational books published to date on the subject of hidden animals. With illustrations by Joan Santamans, the publishing house Capitán Swing presents us with a catalog of fantastic beasts; invisible to most but not nonexistent for that.

Its titled Invisible animals and it is an invitation to the hidden world that lives with us. If this continues, some of these creatures will cease to be invisible to become non-existent, forming part of a remote past. A book that opens up the possibility of believing in what is not seen.

