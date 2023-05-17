The lessons, conscious or unconscious, that television series provide about the world we live in are becoming more and more evident. The six episodes of the first season of the South African Invisible They show us the daily life of a domestic helper with a double task: to find her missing husband and her son’s murderer, and for this she will not hesitate to leave a trail of corpses. It’s the concrete jungle, stupid! Of course, so that the viewer does not distance themselves from the second season, presumably, its writers leave an open ending, which, we imagine, satisfies the chain or platform that shows it (Netflix) to the same extent as it leaves those who have dissatisfied. seen the first

And from the south, from the most impoverished Cape Town, we go to the north, to Nykøbing Falster, in Denmark, in whose hospital, as civilized and neat as the small town in which the action takes place, works a nurse, equally civilized and neat, who is shocked by the unexpected and unexplained deaths of several patients. As the classic said, something smells rotten in Denmark although, yes, everything in a neat and civilized way, without misery or bad manners and with a lot of diazepam and an advantage: the ending is completely closed.

Danish screenwriters from The nurse, also on Netflix, do not aspire to a second season, perhaps because, finally, the inexplicable deaths at the hospital are explained: the person responsible for the deaths was sentenced to life imprisonment for three murders and one attempted murder, a sentence that was later reduced to 12 years in prison that he is still serving. North and South, front and back of a diverse and unequal world with a common denominator: cruelty.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP