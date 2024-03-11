













The second season of Invincible The second part will only begin broadcasting on March 14. Still, that didn't stop actor Steven Yeun, voice of the protagonist, to ensure that we can expect a third season.

In an interview with Collider, Yeun said that a third season of the series Invincible is a reality. He also assured that this time fans will not have to wait so long.. Let us remember that there was a gap of two years between the launch of its two seasons.

'We know the long wait wasn't fun. We are working hard and doing a lot of things in reserve. We want to accommodate this animation thing appropriately. So yes we are working. We're saving episodes, we know what they want' Steven Yeun said. Apparently they worked on the third season while producing the current one.

Of course, even if the same actor confirms a third season of Invincible, We still don't know when it might arrive. Perhaps his words could indicate that it will be next year when we will see the continuation of Mark's odysseys. We already want to see what they will leave this second season with.

What is Invincible about?

Invincible follows the story of Mark Grayson. He is the son of Omni-Man, one of the most powerful heroes on Earth, and when he begins to gain his powers he seeks to follow in his father's footsteps. However, the path is not easy and is full of dangers, powerful enemies and shocking revelations.

Source: Prime Video.

The series is based on comics created by Robert Kirkman, who also gave us The Walking Dead. Although it is about superheroes, it focuses on a more adult audience, with controversial themes and quite violent battles.. Currently you can watch its first season and the first part of the second season on Prime Video. Does it catch your attention?

