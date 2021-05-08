Invincible, the Image Comics comic, arrived in 2003 and delivered a breath of fresh air to the superhero genre. After years, Amazon launched an animated series that brought the cartoons to life, thereby repeating the success of the cartoon on the small screen.

To the joy of fans, comic book creator Robert Kirkman revealed to Entertainment Weekly that a live action adaptation is on the way. What many do not remember is that the production was announced in 2017, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg as directors and screenwriters.

“That is still in development. That has not changed. We’re just taking a long time (…) But we’ve been lucky enough to have a two-track plan with Invincible. Right now we have the animated series on Amazon, which is now on the cusp of its launch, and we are also developing a series of films with Universal ”.

“So those two things are still happening at the same time, which is kind of weird, I guess. But there have been animated Spider-Man series and Wall-crawler movies at the same time. I think we are in good company, “continued Robert Kirkman.

Following these statements, the writer noted that there will be some significant differences between the film and the series. “People will be able to distinguish them easily. We are definitely working to make sure the two can exist and complement each other. “

Invincible – official synopsis

The animated series stars Markus Grayson, the son of a powerful superhero named Omni-Man. Inevitably, he will have to step out of his parent’s shadow as his powers increase as he uses them.