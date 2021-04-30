The comic Invincible, published in 2003 under the imprint of the Image Comics publishing house, ended the first season of the animated adaptation by Amazon Prime Video. The series is one of the most acclaimed by subscribers of the streaming service, as they put it at the level of The boys,

What happened in the last episode of Invincible?

Chapter 8 showed how Onni-Man revealed to Mark the reasons that led him to eliminate the Guardians of the Globe. This is because it is an agent sent by the viltrumites, race to which Nolan Grayson (Oni-Man) and Mark belong.

After learning the truth, Nolan confessed that, for him, humans are an inferior species and due to their lifespan (over 10,000 years), it is better for his race to take over the planet to improve it.

This angers Invincible, who fights with his father but is unable to do anything and is defeated. When Onni-Man is about to kill his son, he remembers his life with him and leaves Earth.

What will happen in season 2 of Invincible?

The first season has adapted the first 38 issues of Robert Kirkman’s comics , with important changes that respected the essence of the characters. What awaits us from now on in season 2?

The last scene of the first season shows Mark conversing with Allen on the Moon, where he warns him about the plans. viltrumites, which implies that Invincible will join him and the Universal Coalition to fight the aliens.

However, the Viltrumite empire will not be the great villain of the new season. There is still Titan, who is the king of crime in the city, as well as the Martians who are invaded by extraterrestrial parasites and other subplots such as the resurrection of Donald, who is now a cybernetic being.