Let us remember that the third season It has been confirmed and is currently in production (and should take less time than the second one).

There Invincible animated series is a success of Prime Video and Amazon wants to continue investing in this direction. The company has now confirmed that there will be a fourth season .

Season 4 Poster and Season 3 Management

Below you can see the Season 4 poster. Obviously there is nothing new in the image, also because we have yet to see the third series of Invincible, but it is credible that new faces will appear in the saga in the coming years.

Speaking of the third seasonfans are wondering if it will be split into two parts. Creator Robert Kirkman says he isn’t sure yet but confirms he knows what fans think about it.

“All I can say is that we are well aware that this was not a popular choice“, Kirkman says during a GamesRadar+ event at San Diego Comic-Con. “It is what it is. So, you know, we’re exploring things and it’s definitely something we’ll talk about. I don’t know. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

