













Invincible: Second season finally reveals a new advance and it is seen that there will be violence







The first thing you should know is that the first half of the second season will premiere on November 3, with 8 episodes to be released weekly. Then there will be a very short break and at the beginning of 2024 we will have the rest.

Source: Prime Video

As if that wasn’t enough – because we know you don’t have filler – there was a trailer dedicated to just atom eve which you can see below.

Yes, this will be a special episode that will arrive before invincible and he will tell us about the character of Atom Eve and his creation. Now, it’s worth noting that you won’t have to wait long, because you can get into these moments of Prime Video and enjoy this special.

Source: Prime Video

This beautiful surprise lasts for 54 minutes. It’s not that long, but it fully meets the goal of getting excited about what Invincible arrives.

We’ll see if the quality is still there and if Prime Video He has other surprises for all the fans.

Excited? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)