According to the information available, There are 4 new episodes of Invincible coming that will premiere every week starting March 14 To this we must add that the series may be available on Prime Video across 240 countries.

It is worth remembering that the first half also consisted of 4 episodes and won the Golden Tomato award in the animated series section of Rotten Tomatoes, which is certainly a worthy award.

It is worth noting that anyone who has an Amazon Prime subscription has access to the Prime Video streaming service to be able to see not only this animation, but also other productions, both original and licensed.

Source: Prime Video

We'll see how this second season of the story based on the comic created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley ends.

What is Invincible about?

Invincible tells us the story of Mark Grayson, a boy who is the son of a powerful Superhero who awakens his powers when he reaches the age of 18 and because of that decides to follow in his father's footsteps.

Mark must now live with the responsibility of knowing the reality about his father and the potential of becoming like him. As well as facing new threats and so on. Rebuilding his life will not be easy and facing even more complicated challenges.

So far, the animated series has 2 seasons of which the second is only halfway through. Now it will be a matter of time to learn more about Mark's fate and his story as a young superhero.

