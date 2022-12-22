It’s been a long time since Invincible dropped out with season 1, and there hasn’t been an official date yet for season 2, despite Amazon’s commitment to it.

However, that would be changing: Earlier this month, the Invincible HQ Twitter account said there would be updates planned for January 2023.

So… this is the last month we won’t have a Season 2 update for you!!! — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) December 16, 2022

The series, we recall, having already become famous during the short season published, following the positive trail already traced by The Boysthe flagship series of Amazon Prime Video.

Invincible sometimes adapts the comic closely, other times it varies. I think most of the episodes are original to the series. Let’s be clear, there are large chunks in each episode that aren’t comic book related at all, but I think Episodes 1 and 8, which I personally wrote, I feel are closer to the comics than other episodes.

