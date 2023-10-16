‘Invincible’ announced the official release date of its season 2. The successful animated superhero series, which is based on the comic of the same name created by Robert Kirkman (‘The Walking Dead’), Cory Walker and Ryan Ottleyconfirmed the arrival of a new installment, which promises to be more violent and bloody than its first part, in the end of which we saw the fierce fight between Mark Grayson and his father, Omni-Manafter discovering a secret that completely changed her perception of him.

In this note, we will tell you all the details surrounding the premiere of the second season of ‘Invincible’which were revealed after the launch of the official trailer in the New York Comic Con 2023.

Watch HERE the trailer for season 2 of ‘Invincible’

When does season 2 of ‘Invincible’ come out?

As noted in the official trailer, the second season of ‘Invincible’ will premiere on Friday, November 3, 2023. With this, the series created by Robert Kirkmanand which is based on the comic that he himself developed together with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, will return two and a half years after the end of its first installment.

This new part of the animation will continue with what happened in the end of season 1, where Mark had a bloody fight with Nolan Grayson, his father, also known as Omni-Man, because he discovered a dark secret that completely changed the image what I had of him. Therefore, in this new stage, Mark will seek his own path, in order to get rid of the disastrous legacy that Nolan left him.

Where to watch ‘Invincible’, season 2 ONLINE?

The new season of ‘Invincible’ can be seen in full through the platform Prime Video. It should be noted that, in this service, you can also find the complete chapters of the first installment of the series.

This second part of the animation will have a total of eight chapterssame amount as last season, only this time it will be divided into two parts: the first four episodes will be broadcast, one per week, from November 3, while the remaining ones will be released in early 2024, still undated confirmed.

What is ‘Invincible’ about?

“The story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who is like any other boy his age, except that his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in the first season, Mark struggles to rebuild his life while facing a series of new threats and fighting his biggest fear: becoming his father without even knowing it,” the synopsis states. Prime Video official.

The creator of ‘Invincible’ is Robert Kirkman, famous screenwriter in charge of developing the ‘The Walking Dead’ saga. Photo: Prime Video

What is the cast of ‘Invincible’?

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Zachary Quinto as Rudy Connors/Robot

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode

Malese Jow as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate

Gray Griffin as Shrinking Rae

Khary Payton as Black Samson.

