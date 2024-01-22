Prime Video has revealed the premiere date of second part of Invincible Season 2: March 14, 2024. Like the first half, the second part will make the four episodes available weekly. In total the second season will be made up of 8 episodes.

This means it will be coming to the streaming service four months after the debut of the first part of the second season, which occurred on November 3. Not surprisingly, Prime Video made the announcement on the 21st anniversary of the comic's birth.

Obviously without spoilers it's impossible to explain where we were left, but suffice it to say that the mid-season finale left Invincible fans amazed with bated breath. Now we know when they will be able to breathe again.