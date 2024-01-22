Prime Video has revealed the premiere date of second part of Invincible Season 2: March 14, 2024. Like the first half, the second part will make the four episodes available weekly. In total the second season will be made up of 8 episodes.
This means it will be coming to the streaming service four months after the debut of the first part of the second season, which occurred on November 3. Not surprisingly, Prime Video made the announcement on the 21st anniversary of the comic's birth.
Obviously without spoilers it's impossible to explain where we were left, but suffice it to say that the mid-season finale left Invincible fans amazed with bated breath. Now we know when they will be able to breathe again.
Invincible: a second season slow to be born
Kirkman has already talked about the difficulty that the show had to deal with between seasons 1 and 2, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a two-year wait between one season and the next.
“Was the worst possible momentwith the series releasing in the middle of the pandemic and picking up to start Season 2 and Season 3, and also putting systems in place to prevent this from happening again,” he told IGN USA at Comic-Con San Diego last year.”It was a Herculean task.”
However, he added that “all the work that has been done is making sure this is the longest gap anyone will ever have to wait between seasons of Invincible.”
#Invincible #Season #Part #official #release #date #Prime #Video
Leave a Reply