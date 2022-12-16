It’s been over a year since Invincible It’s made it to the season one finale and there’s still no official word of season two, despite Amazon’s promise to produce at least two more seasons of the acclaimed superhero-themed animated drama. But things are about to change: a post published today on the official Twitter profile promises that next month, that is January 2023we can discover something new about the project.

So it is a announcement of an announcementcertainly not what fans were hoping for, but at least now we have an idea of ​​when we will be able to find out something about the second season of Amazon Prime’s Invincible.

Through Twitterthe official account precisely wrote: “So… this is the last month during which you will not get an update on Season 2!!!”.

Invincible is based on the long-running superhero series by Image Comics, Skybound, Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. It is an adult version of the superhero world, where there is no shortage of violence, blood and the death of heroes. The first season opens with the most powerful of the heroes eliminates what we can consider as the Justice League of Invincible.

However, the series follows the story of this hero’s son, who becomes a superhero himself when he gains his own powers.